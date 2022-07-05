MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists planning to use WIS 42 in Manitowoc may need to find a different route as construction at the Silver Creek Bridge started on Tuesday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), Gov. Tony Evers signed a $1.03 million contract to improve WIS 42 at the Silver Creek Bridge just south of US 151. Construction for the bridge replacement starts July 5.

WIS 42 will be fully closed at the bridge during construction. Officials say it is a 50-day working contract. Pheifer Brothers Construction Company is reportedly the prime contractor.

The work on the project includes:

Bridge removal and replacement

Structure grading

Roadway aggregate and aggregate shoulders

Asphaltic milling

Asphaltic pavement

Beam guard replacement and beam guard grading

Relocating a driveway near the existing structure

New pavement marking

The detour is reportedly to use I-43 and County C. The bridge was built in the 1930s and was last repaired in 1967. Officials say the new bridge is expected to last into the next century.

More information regarding the project can be viewed here.