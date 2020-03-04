WIS 441 on-ramp in Outagamie County to close until Wednesday afternoon

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The northbound WIS 441 on-ramp from County OO in Outagamie County will be closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while crews repair the guardrail.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all adjacent interchanges are available detours during this maintenance.

For more WisDOT highway maintenance traffic impacts, visit the WisDOT website.

LATEST STORIES