WIS 441 on-ramp in Outagamie County to close until Wednesday afternoon

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The northbound WIS 441 on-ramp from County OO in Outagamie County will be closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while crews repair the guardrail.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all adjacent interchanges are available detours during this maintenance.

