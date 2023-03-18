BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection of two state highways in Outagamie County will begin a week-long closure on Monday.

Officials in Black Creek say that the intersection of State Highway 54 and State Highway 47 will be closed to all traffic for seven to 10 days.

The closure is due to a water main replacement that begins on March 20.

The detour provided by officials is as follows:

WIS 54 West detour: Hwy 55 South to Freedom, Hwy S west to Hwy 47, Hwy A west to Hwy 76, Hwy 76 North back to Hwy 54 in Shiocton.

WIS 54 East will be a reverse route of the above

WIS 47 South detour: County Rd. V V East, Hwy 55 South, Hwy 54 East, Hwy 55 South to Freedom, Hwy S West to Hwy 47.

WIS 47 North will be a reverse route of the above

Local 5 will update this story when details about reopening dates are provided.