APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County travelers should expect traffic impacts starting Monday as crews begin construction for the WIS 55 project.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), beginning April 25, crews will be working to improve 14 miles of WIS 55, between I-41 and WIS 54, as well as install a roundabout at the County JJ intersection in the towns of Vandebroek, Freedom, Osborn, and Oneida.

During construction, residents should expect the following traffic impacts:

Full closure of WIS 55/County JJ Intersection from April 25 through early August. Detour route during closure: I-41 to County N to County UU Traffic will use the driveway along Rose Hill Rd (County CC) to access The Office Sports Bar/Starlite Club

of from April 25 through early August. WIS 55 mainline will remain open during construction Flagging operations are anticipated to begin along WIS 55 mainline on May 31 and last until September.

will remain during construction

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of September 2022.

WisDOT shared that the WIS 55 project will benefit all residents as it aims to create smoother driving lanes and increase driver safety with features such as curb ramps and pedestrian crossings in Freedom, beam guard upgrades, and rumble strips to keep motorists attentive and on the roadway.

For more information regarding work zone rules for motorists, the law restricting hand-held devices, and general work zone safety information, click here.