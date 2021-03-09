WIS 67 in Campbellsport to get improvements, closed starting Mar. 15

WILMINGTON, DE – JUNE 04: “Road Closed” signs block the entrance to I-495 north to the bridge over the Christina River June 4, 2014 in Wilmington, Delaware. The bridge was closed indefinitely after four support columns were discovered to be tilting. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers signed a contract over $9 million to help improve more than 2 miles of WIS 67 through Campbellsport.

According to officials, urban reconstruction will be between Baumann Street in Campbellsport to Triple S Road in Auburn.

The project will begin Mar. 15 and finish in Dec.

The prime contractor for the project is Vinton Construction Company of Two Rivers, according to officials.

The traffic impacts are:

WIS 67 will be closed and detoured to through traffic starting Mar. 15 Local access to businesses and properties in the work zone will be maintained. Reconstruction of driveways and trenching for utilities may limit access to properties adjacent to WIS 67 for a very short period (less than a day).



The improvements include reconstructing WIS 67 to install a new base aggregate, pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, storm sewer, urban shoulders, parking lanes and utilities. The bridge over Milwaukee River will receive a concrete deck overlay and repairs.

