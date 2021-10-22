WIS 96 in Brown County to close starting Monday, last through Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists planning to use WIS 96 between Wrightstown and Morrison next week will need to use a different route.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), WIS 96 between County PP and County G will be closed starting Monday (Oct. 25) at 7 a.m. through Friday (Oct. 29) at 3 p.m. Brown County maintenance crews are reportedly replacing two ‘failing’ culverts as part of state highway maintenance.

WIS 96 will have hard closures (where no vehicles are allowed to cross) at the following two locations:

Just west of County W (approximately between Blake Road and County W) from 7 a.m. Oct. 25 to 3 p.m. Oct. 29

Just west of Pleasant View Road (approximately between Pleasant View Road and Morrison Road) from 7 a.m. Oct. 25 to 3 p.m. Oct. 29.

Other parts of WIS 96 will be closed and detoured through traffic between County PP to County G. The through traffic will be:

Eastbound WIS 96 Detour: Traffic will be directed to take WIS 32/57 south to County Z, east on County Z to County W, north on County W to County Z, east on County Z to County G, north on County G to WIS 96

Westbound WIS 96 Detour: Traffic will be directed south on County G to County Z, west on County Z to County W, south on County W to County Z, west on County Z to WIS 32/57 to WIS 96



Officials are also urging motorists to slow down and be mindful of workers near highways.

More information on the project can be found on WisDOT’s website.