WIS 96 in Kaukauna to close in April for urban reconstruction

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 96 (Green Bay Street) in Kaukauna from Lawe Street to Claribel Street will close starting Monday, April 6 until August of this year for urban reconstruction, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT says work will include reconstruction of the existing roadway; replacement of the existing concrete pavement, curb, gutter, sidewalks, and storm sewer; creation of on-street bicycle accommodations; and correction of substandard intersection angles at Washington Street and Grant Street/Plank Road.

Motorists will be detoured for the duration of the construction. WisDOT says the detour will follow Lawe Street to Claribel Street throughout construction. Local access will be available for property owners and businesses along WIS 96 during the project.

According to WisDOT, the project will create a smoother riding surface because deteriorated concrete pavement will be replaced. Construction will also improve safety by updating sidewalks, adding bicycle accommodations, and improving intersections.

For more information on the WIS 96 project, visit WisDOT’s website.

