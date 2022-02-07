Wis. Consumer Protection releases top 10 consumer complaints

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NEW Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) logo

NEW Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) logo

(WFRV) – Last year, the Bureau of Consumer Protection, a department of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) worked to resolve over 11,700 consumer complaints. So what were some top complaints filed by Wisconsinites?

Below are the results from Wisconsin DATCP, while some could be surprising, others, are not.

  • #10 – Entertainment and Recreation
  • #9 – Motor Vehicle Accessories and Parts
  • #8 – Motor Vehicle Sales
  • #7 – Motor Vehicle Repairs
  • #6 – Medical Service
  • #5 – Telecommunications
  • #4 – Home Improvement
  • #3 – Identity Theft
  • #2 – Landlord-Tenant
  • #1 – Telemarketing

According to DATCP, telemarketing complaints continue to be the top consumer concern in Wisconsin.

Through the settlements, the department was able to return more than $11,151,000 to Wisconsin consumers. “By providing education, mediating complaints, and investigating potential violations of Wisconsin’s consumer protection laws, we assist thousands of Wisconsin consumers to reach a satisfactory resolution to business disagreements,” said Lara Sutherlin, Administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sports Xtra: Wisconsin Herd look to bounce back after losing 4 straight

Sports Xtra: Freedom's John Miron discusses Hall of Fame induction, Irish season

5th-ranked UW-Oshkosh handles Stout at home

Green Bay women smother Robert Morris for fifth straight win

St. Mary's Springs wins Badgerland title over NHM

St. Norbert earns Saturday sweep in hoops, hockey