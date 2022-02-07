(WFRV) – Last year, the Bureau of Consumer Protection, a department of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) worked to resolve over 11,700 consumer complaints. So what were some top complaints filed by Wisconsinites?

Below are the results from Wisconsin DATCP, while some could be surprising, others, are not.

#10 – Entertainment and Recreation

#9 – Motor Vehicle Accessories and Parts

#8 – Motor Vehicle Sales

#7 – Motor Vehicle Repairs

#6 – Medical Service

#5 – Telecommunications

#4 – Home Improvement

#3 – Identity Theft

#2 – Landlord-Tenant

#1 – Telemarketing

According to DATCP, telemarketing complaints continue to be the top consumer concern in Wisconsin.

Through the settlements, the department was able to return more than $11,151,000 to Wisconsin consumers. “By providing education, mediating complaints, and investigating potential violations of Wisconsin’s consumer protection laws, we assist thousands of Wisconsin consumers to reach a satisfactory resolution to business disagreements,” said Lara Sutherlin, Administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.