Wis. DMV warns residents of latest ‘smishing’ scam

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles is warning residents of a scam being sent to people’s phones.

According to the WisDOT, they’ve received reports of text messages claiming to be the DMV. In the text messages, they ask residents to reveal personal information by asking them to validate their driver’s license details due to a security upgrade and failure to validate may lead to the suspension of their license. Along with the message is a link that if clicked on would send users to a fake DMV website to enter in the necessary information.

“Don’t reply or call the number from unknown texts. And don’t be fooled by panicky wording in the message. To be sure, you can always start at wisconsindmv.gov, give us a call or drop us an email to confirm,” said DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman.

As nearly all DMV transactions can be done online, make sure you’re visiting the .GOV website of the Wisconsin DMV to ensure it’s the official state government site.