Wis. DMV warns residents of latest ‘smishing’ scam

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles is warning residents of a scam being sent to people’s phones.

According to the WisDOT, they’ve received reports of text messages claiming to be the DMV. In the text messages, they ask residents to reveal personal information by asking them to validate their driver’s license details due to a security upgrade and failure to validate may lead to the suspension of their license. Along with the message is a link that if clicked on would send users to a fake DMV website to enter in the necessary information.

“Don’t reply or call the number from unknown texts. And don’t be fooled by panicky wording in the message. To be sure, you can always start at wisconsindmv.gov, give us a call or drop us an email to confirm,” said DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman.

As nearly all DMV transactions can be done online, make sure you’re visiting the .GOV website of the Wisconsin DMV to ensure it’s the official state government site.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sports Xtra: Wisconsin Herd look to bounce back after losing 4 straight

Sports Xtra: Freedom's John Miron discusses Hall of Fame induction, Irish season

5th-ranked UW-Oshkosh handles Stout at home

Green Bay women smother Robert Morris for fifth straight win

St. Mary's Springs wins Badgerland title over NHM

St. Norbert earns Saturday sweep in hoops, hockey