Wis. Humane Society welcomes 33 cats evacuated ahead of Dorian

WIS. (WFRV) — As Hurricane Dorian nears Florida, hundreds continue to evacuate the state. But what about the pets?

The Wisconsin Humane Society welcomed 33 cats evacuated from Florida on Saturday in preparation for the storm.

Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Humane Society

The cats had already been in the shelter searching for homes. By evacuating these cats, the shelter in Florida could better prepare to support pets displaced by Dorian.

“Some of the cats may be available as soon as today, while others will need more treatment and care before they’re ready for families,” says the Humane Society.

The Humane Society adds that those looking to help in the rescue effort can make an impact in three ways – donate, foster and adopt.

Donations can be made by clicking here. Those interested in becoming a foster parent, click here. And for those looking to adopt, click here.

