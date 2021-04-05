Wis. National Guard opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments for all military members, dependents

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, FILE)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin National Guard has announced COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available for all military service members and their families.

Appointments are available for military members, civilians, dependents, contractors and military retirees through the National Guard – for any branch. They will be giving the Moderna vaccine and dependents looking to receive the vaccine must be 18 years old or older and bring a dependent ID card or a printed DD Form 1172-2 from the DEERS Self-Service Website. If a military dependent is not currently enrolled in DEERS, they will need to contact a DEERS office to get enrolled.

To schedule an appointment, contact the Wisconsin National Guard’s Vaccine Scheduling Office at: 608-242-3467 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please leave a voicemail if calling after hours or if no one is immediately available.

