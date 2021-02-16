Wis. Senate pass Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month resolution

FILE – This Oct. 10, 2012, file photo shows a man walking by the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison. A bipartisan commission is planning a months-long celebration of the building’s 100th anniversary with a kick-off event beginning Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Senate announced on Tuesday that they have unanimously passed a Resolution recognizing February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Senate released the following statement regarding the resolution:

“As lawmakers, we cannot ignore the harrowing statistics about teen dating violence in Wisconsin. I am extremely proud to have introduced this bipartisan resolution, and to see this important topic at the forefront of the public debate. We must create awareness about, and find solutions to prevent this pervasive issue.

“Dating violence is an unfortunate and preventable reality. It is an issue that far too many parents, educators, and communities are unaware of. Recognizing February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month is a first step in helping young people stand up for one another, choose better relationships, understand that healthy relationships are based on respect, and learn to identify the early warning signs of an abusive relationship.

“Recognition and awareness are just one step – we need to continue pushing forward to prevent teen dating violence and further educate our children regarding healthy boundaries and relationships. I look forward to introducing further bipartisan legislation this session that works to prevent dating violence from harming our youth.”