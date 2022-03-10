AMERY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Amery is facing five counts of wire fraud after she allegedly used someone’s special needs trust funds on personal expenses and a casino.

According to officials, 42-year-old Sarah Anne Tischer was the designated trustee for a person’s special needs trust and she misused the funds. She allegedly committed the wire fraud from October 2017 to September 2019.

Tischer allegedly fraudulently got the funds from the trust by claiming the funds were needed for home repairs that were previously reimbursed by an insurance company. She then used these funds on personal expenses and at a casino.

In addition to that, she is also accused of using funds from the trust to buy a property that she said was for recreational purposes. Records from her insurance company show that she planned to use the house for rental purposes.

If convicted, Tischer faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count. She is charged with five counts of wire fraud.