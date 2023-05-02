MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old boy was the victim of an alleged attempted homicide early Tuesday morning in Madison.

According to a release from the Madison Police Department, A 15-year-old boy was dropped off around 1:57 a.m. at the UW Health East Madison Hospital on Eastpark Boulevard with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Authorities say that Madison Police Officers, a Sergeant, and an Investigator quickly responded to the hospital and were able to make brief contact with the victim before he was flown to another hospital.

Officials say the 15-year-old is in stable condition and detectives from the Violent Crime Unit have been called in to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Madison Police Department or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

At this time, no other information has been made available, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.