Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway signs unveiled

WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway Signs were unveiled Thursday morning at the Washington County Highway Shop in West Bend.

The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway was created by the legislature and Governor Tony Evers last year to create the Memorial Highway, permit directional signs to the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum, and place the memorial on official Wisconsin maps.

The legislation created the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway on STH 28 from Highway 144 in the town of Farmington to I-41. Directional signs will also be placed to help motorists find the memorial.

The Memorial, designed by a Kewaskum High School graduate, is intended to serve to honor not only those who perished – including Kewaskum graduate and St. Norbert College alumni Andrea Lyn Haberman – but those who responded to the atrocity of 9/11.

In 2014, a piece of steel from the north tower arrived in Kewaskum and planning began for the memorial. The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial will be located in the Village of Kewaskum on Highway 45 directly in front of the Kewaskum Municipal Annex Building.​ It is currently under construction.

The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial and Education Center is the brainchild of Andrea’s parents, Gordon and Kathy Haberman, of Farmington. Initially, the Haberman’s had begun a scholarship fund in their daughter’s name.

This year, a ‘survivor tree seedling’ – a pear tree that survived the Twin Towers’ collapse – will be planted at the site.

