MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A civil environmental enforcement lawsuit was filed against two companies for their alleged violations of hazardous substance spills law related to PFAS discharges in Marinette.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says that Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI) and Tyco Fire Products violated Wisconsin’s spills law when they didn’t notify the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources of a PFAS discharge. They also allegedly failed to remediate PFAS near the Fire Technology Center in Marinette.

“When companies contaminate our water, they must fully remediate the harm they’ve caused. Every Wisconsinite should be able to rely on the safety of the water they drink. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to protecting the public and holding accountable those who endanger the health of Wisconsinites,” said Kaul.

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that are used in multiple products. They were allegedly discharged to the water, land and air from using firefighting foam during training and testing at the Fire Technology Center.

The State is looking for a monetary penalty from JCI and Tyco for their violations of the law.