Wisconsin AG, others form coalition in attempt to regulate ‘ghost guns’

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, an ATF agent poses with homemade rifles, or “ghost guns,” at an ATF field office in Glendale, Calif. California’s attorney general is suing the Trump administration in an effort to crack down on so-called “ghost guns” that can be built from parts with little ability to track or regulate the owner. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A similar type of gun that was used in a shooting in Middleton, Wisconsin, is the focus of attorneys general across the nation.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced he joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general urging the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to compel the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to properly regulate untraceable partially-assembled “ghost guns.”

The coalition says that the ATF must correct its 2015 interpretation of the Gun Control Act (GCA).

According to a release, the Attorneys General argue that ATF’s improper reading of the GCA effectively gave the green light for unlicensed online retailers to sell nearly-complete firearms that can easily be converted into fully-functioning weapons.

They further argue that these ghost guns endanger residents and impede law enforcement’s ability to investigate and prosecute criminal activity. When a gunman opened fire on employees at Paradigm in Middleton, Wisconsin in September 2018, he used a ghost gun.

“A ghost gun put the lives of Wisconsinites in danger in 2018, when a gunman opened fire at Paradigm in Middleton. We must limit the proliferation of these untraceable weapons that make communities across the country less safe,” says Attorney General Kaul.