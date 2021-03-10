Wisconsin AG seeking over $900k in help identifying synthetic drugs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul is trying to persuade Republicans to give him nearly $925,000 in the state budget to upgrade crime lab technology designed to identify synthetic drugs and hire more analysts.

Gov. Tony Evers’ budget calls for handing Kaul $923,800 over the biennium for upgrading drug detection technology and hiring four more toxicologists to run the machinery.

Kaul told reporters during a video conference Wednesday that the lab’s eight current toxicologists are overwhelmed and the number of drug cases involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, and fentanyl analogues, compounds similar to fentanyl.

He says the new technology would speed cases through the court and help prosecutors know what drugs they’re dealing with for charging decisions.

