Wisconsin airports receive millions in federal infrastructure grants

(WFRV) — Airports across Wisconsin are receiving federal grants to improve infrastructure.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Monday the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants. This is the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding for airports across the United States.

Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) announced Appleton International Airport will receive $4.7 million in federal grants to add 26,000 sq. yards of new taxiway, ramp, and site readiness improvements.

General Mitchell International Airport will receive $2.2 million to rehabilitate a taxiway.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs.

If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

