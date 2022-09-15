(WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin has received a five-year grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help reduce suicide rates throughout local communities.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) made the announcement on Thursday that it is one of six states to be chosen for funding through the competitive grant process. The other states include Florida, Georgia, New York, North Dakota, and Oregon.

The award is for $868,730, and officials expect similar funding for the remaining four years.

DHS states that the money will be used to reduce deaths in areas with the highest rates of suicide.

Several strategies will be implemented, including establishing partnerships with groups involved in mental health and suicide prevention, while also engaging people with lived experience of suicide loss, attempts, or ideation.

“This funding could not come at a more critical time. In the last 20 years, suicide in Wisconsin has increased by 32%. Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the state, taking the lives of nearly 900 Wisconsin residents in 2020,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This landmark funding from the CDC will help save lives and save many from the unique and difficult pain of losing someone to suicide.”

People experiencing suicidal thoughts, mental health issues, or substance use disorders can call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

To learn more about suicide prevention efforts in Wisconsin, click here.