(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a new statewide multidisciplinary task force on Tuesday that will “combat human trafficking and provide support for survivors.”

In a press release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), it states that the Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (WAHTTF) will be comprised of federal, state, and tribal law enforcement, and victim service providers dedicated to supporting survivors of human trafficking and ensuring justice is served by those who commit the crime.

The WAHTTF will be led by the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Project Respect.

“This task force will enhance efforts in Wisconsin to combat human trafficking and provide support for survivors,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “By bringing law enforcement and victim service providers together, we can help ensure that Wisconsin is taking a comprehensive approach to fighting this crime.”

The release states that the WAHTTF is in the critical first steps of formalizing its structure, operational protocols, and relationships with key stakeholders for its multidisciplinary statewide team.

“A coordinated strategy is needed to actively engage with the community to develop trust, build relationships, support survivor identification, and incorporate feedback from survivors to improve Wisconsin’s response to this crime,” said Project Respect Executive Director Jan Miyasaki.

WAHTTF emphasizes the importance of strong working relationships between law enforcement and victim services in its mission to develop and implement a coordinated and collaborative, victim-centered, trauma-informed multidisciplinary response to human trafficking in Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOJ

Officials say that the task force will be funded by a multi-year grant from the United States Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime.