Wisconsin Appeals Court sides against businesses in virus-related case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court ruling clears the way for names of businesses that have had outbreaks of COVID-19 can be made public, but the decision is expected to be appealed to the state Supreme Court before any information is released.

The ruling from the 4th District Court of Appeals, based in Madison, came Monday in a case brought by the state’s largest business lobbying group, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, against Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.

The lawsuit attempted to block the release of the names of more than 1,000 businesses with more than 25 employees where at least two workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

