Wisconsin approaching 8,500 COVID deaths, over 6.5 mil vaccines administered

MONDAY 11/1/2021 1:52 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 794,533 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 8,495 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,762 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 80 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 11,224 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 303 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 794,533 790,282 (+4,251) Received one dose of vaccine 3,365,948 (57.8%) 3,362,847 (57.8%) Fully vaccinated 3,202,684 (55.0%) 3,202,343 (55.0%) COVID-19 deaths 8,495 8,483 Ever hospitalized 42,573 42,376 (+197) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy. Today’s total of vaccine data in the above table is from Oct. 29.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 989 patients. Of those, 298 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 31.1% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 6,499,484 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin, as of Oct. 29.

As of Wednesday, October 27, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, four counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 65 are in very high levels, three counties are in high levels, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing growth in critically high case activity levels.

One Northeast Wisconsin county is seeing no significant change in critically high levels – Marinette County.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in critically high case activity levels, no counties are seeing a decline in cases.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing growth in very high case activity levels.

Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing no significant change in very high case activity levels – Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago County.

Brown, Outagamie, and Waupaca County are the Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in very high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.