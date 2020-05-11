1  of  2
Wisconsin approved to accept SNAP benefits online

(WFRV) – Wisconsin has been approved to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits online.

According to the USDA, the approval allows Wisconsin to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with authorized SNAP online retailers with a target start date to be announced at a later date.

More than 572,000 Wisconsinites participate in SNAP, or nearly 219,000 households – totaling $778 million annually in federal benefits.

Amazon and Walmart are among the authorized retailers that accept SNAP benefits.

