MAUSTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Juneau County are currently searching for a suspect after an Arby’s location in Wisconsin was burglarized early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Mauston Police Department, a suspect broke through the drive-through window of an Arby’s in Mauston at 2:59 a.m. on October 21.

Police say video surveillance and still photos of the suspect were available and they are now looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone who may know the suspect or anyone who may have any additional information is asked to contact the Mauston Police Department at (608) 847-6363