Wisconsin Army Cadets receive awards in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a history-making day for a few cadets in De Pere over the weekend.

Family and friends were on hand to watch the Wisconsin Army Cadets School present awards to five cadets in Voyager Park on Saturday.

For the first time in the history of the school, all five cadets will pursue a career in either the Army, Air Force, or the Marines. A few of them have already started basic training and one cadet has been accepted into West Point.

School officials say they are honored to watch the cadets transform.

“This program has done wonders. I’ve seen each of them grow and mature in their leadership and their public speaking skills, their confidence. and yes we are very proud of them that they are going to go serve our country,” Corinne Youngquist, Public Affairs Officer for the Wisconsin Army Cadets tells WFRV Local 5.

The Ben Jackson Foundation Award was presented to three cadets. This award will provide travel vouchers for the cadets to travel back home.

