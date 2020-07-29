Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers return to U.S. from Afghanistan mobilization

(WFRV) – About 200 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers have safely landed on American soil after a year-long mobilization to Afghanistan.

The returning soldiers from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry, mobilized in July 2019 for deployment to Afghanistan where the unit served as “guardian angels” supporting the Army’s 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade – or SFAB.

The troops landed safely at Fort Hood, Texas, where they will spend several weeks completing demobilization requirements before returning home to Wisconsin.

About 400 soldiers originally deployed with the battalion but half of them returned in multiple waves this spring. The remaining 200 continued their mission in Afghanistan.

The 128th replaced a fellow Wisconsin Army National Guard Red Arrow infantry battalion – the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry – when it arrived in theater last year.

A portion of another Red Arrow unit, the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s headquarters, returned to Fort Bliss last week after a deployment to Ukraine. The brigade headquarters deployed to Ukraine’s Combat Training Center – Yavoriv in November. There, they served as the headquarters element for the training group at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center.

The troops return amidst an historic stretch of mobilizations for the Wisconsin National Guard, as the organization continues to maintain a high operations tempo in support of both its federal and state missions.

About 150 soldiers with the 829th Engineer Company continue operations across the Middle East and Afghanistan. The 924th Engineer Facilities Detachment and the 1967th Contracting Team continue operations in Kuwait and the Horn of Africa, respectively.

