Wisconsin Army National Guard’s smallest unit returns home just in time for the holidays

VOLK FIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s smallest units, the 1967th Contracting Team, arrived safely at Volk Field before reuniting with their families on Dec. 18, after spending 11 months overseas.

“When we left, we knew there would be challenges, however, none of us could have predicted what happened here at home with COVID-19,” said Maj. Gary Brown, the 1967th Contracting Team Commander, during his remarks at the ceremony in Volkfield.

Wis. Department of Military Affairs

Wis. Department of Military Affairs

Wis. Department of Military Affairs

Wis. Department of Military Affairs

Command Sgt. Maj. Rafael Conde, Wisconsin’s senior enlisted advisor, pointed out the masks and altered ceremony during his remarks. “The world you left nine months ago is not the same one you are returning to,” stated Conde.

Instead of looking into the eyes of loved ones that gathered to greet the Soldiers, state leadership spoke through a camera lens as they thanked the families and support systems for their role in the mission’s success.

Miles away, families and guests watched the ceremony via a Facebook Live broadcast.

However, shortly after the ceremony, the team quickly loaded vehicles to reunite with their loved ones at a nearby Wisconsin National Guard Armory.