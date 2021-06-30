Wisconsin Assembly approves state budget, Senate up next

MOVE PHOTO AT 10:30 CT MONDAY JUNE 28 – FILE – In this July 3, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers arrives to sign the budget at the State Capitol in Madison. Wisconsin legislators are poised to take their final votes on the state’s next two-year budget and send it on to Gov. Tony Evers. The Assembly has scheduled a floor vote for Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The Senate is expected to follow suit on Wednesday. The centerpiece of the spending plan is a $3.3 billion income and property tax cut. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly has passed the state’s next two-year budget and sent it on to the state Senate.

The Assembly passed the spending plan on a 64-34 vote. The Senate is expected to take up the budget on Wednesday.

The centerpiece of the spending plan is a $3.3 billion income and property tax cut. Whether Evers goes along with the budget when it reaches his desk is another question.

Republicans eliminated a host of the Democratic governor’s policy proposals from the document earlier this year and handed K-12 schools only $128 million in additional aid after Evers proposed giving them $1.6 billion.

The governor could use his veto powers to drastically rewrite the budget or kill the entire plan.