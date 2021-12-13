Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Leader Hintz leaving post

FILE – In this May 29, 2015 file photo, Wisconsin Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, speaks at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Hintz has been elected as Democratic leader in the state Assembly, running unopposed to take over midway through the session. Hintz urged Democrats on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, to avoid in-fighting and unite in order to counter Gov. Scott Walker and Republicans who control state government. Republicans control the Assembly 64-35, their largest majority since 1957. (Michael P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz is leaving his leadership position on Jan. 10. Hintz, of Oshkosh, has been leader of minority Democrats since September 2017.

Democrats, who hold 38 of the Assembly’s 99 seats, will vote to elect a new leader. Hintz said Monday that he wanted to have more time for his family, including two children under age 5, and for his legislative district. Democrats have next-to-no power in the minority, unable to stop Republicans from passing whatever bills they want.

One of the most powerful tools Democrats do have, if they remain united, is blocking Republicans from having the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.