Wisconsin Assembly eliminates teen drivers test waiver

Local News

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It looks like teen drivers will have to take road tests to earn their licenses again.

The state Department of Transportation waived road tests for teen drivers last year as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold.

The move was meant as a pilot program.

Gov. Tony Evers included language in the state budget that would have made permanently eliminated road tests and the Legislature’s Republican-controlled finance committee approved the proposal. But the state Assembly amended the budget late Tuesday evening to eliminate the waiver.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the DOT’s pilot waiver program will expire.

