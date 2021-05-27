Wisconsin Assembly hearing set on panel’s first police bills

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, members of the state Assembly rise for prayer during the first 2021-22 legislative session in the Assembly Chambers at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Assembly’s bipartisan racial disparities task force created in the wake of a white Kenosha police officer shooting a Black man issued 18 recommendations on Wednesday, April 21 but stopped short of calling for a total ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants as Gov. Tony Evers wants. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers are poised to hold the first hearing on a package of police reform legislation based on recommendations from a racial disparities task force.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos formed the task force last fall in the wake of deadly police shootings across the country. The task force issued a set of recommendations in April. The Assembly’s criminal justice committee was scheduled to consider seven bills based on the recommendations Thursday.

The legislation calls for gathering data on no-knock entries, training for officers stationed in schools, psychological tests for officer applicants, crisis training for officers and drug-testing for officers involved in incidents resulting in deaths or injuries. Opponents say the bills don’t go nearly far enough.

