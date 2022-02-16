MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a proposal amending the state constitution to make it harder for violent criminal defendants to get out on bail.

The chamber approved the amendment 70-21 on Tuesday. The proposal must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and a statewide referendum before it can be added to the constitution.

Supporters hope to capitalize on anger over the killing of six people by a driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha. The man charged in that case, Darrell Brooks Jr., had posted $1,000 bail on an earlier case two days before the parade.

Republicans have been trying to pass the amendment since 2017. The parade incident has given the proposal new momentum.