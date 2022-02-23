MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill that would bring the state into compliance with federal law and raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.

Federal law changed in 2019 and Wisconsin retailers have been enforcing the higher age limit. Because of that, the change in state law will have a minimal effect on how much tax revenue comes into the state, according to Wisconsin revenue officials.

The Assembly passed the bill on a voice vote and it now heads to the Senate.

If it passes there, it would head to Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration.

Assembly OKs bill breaking up Milwaukee K-12 district

The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a Republican-backed bill that would break up the state’s largest public school district in Milwaukee into up to eight smaller districts, a move critics say will not guarantee better outcomes for struggling students.

The Assembly passed the bill on a voice vote Tuesday. It goes next to the state Senate. Even if passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has already signaled he will veto the measure.

Another bill the Assembly was set to take up Tuesday evening would remove income limits and enrollment caps on the private school voucher program. And a third would allow students to opt-out of any mask-wearing requirement.

Assembly passes bill protecting gun makers from lawsuits

The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a Republican-authored bill that would limit gun and ammunition manufacturers’ legal liability, a move that could protect them from big payouts following a mass shooting.

Under the bill approved Wednesday, no one could sue gun or ammunition manufacturers for damages relating to the lawful design, marketing or illegal use of their products.

People could still sue for breach of contract or death and damages resulting from a defect in a product’s design.

The bill’s supporters include Wisconsin Gun Owners Inc. and the Firearm Industry Trade Association. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto the measure.

Wisconsin Assembly targets food delivery services

The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bipartisan proposal that would make it easier for restaurants to stop delivery services from adding them to their apps without their permission.

The bill approved Wednesday would require those delivery services to remove a restaurant from its digital network within three days if the restaurant requests it.

The use of third-party delivery apps like Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash exploded during the pandemic. But restaurant owners who came out in support of the bill told lawmakers that third-party delivery services often lead to headaches for them and upset customers.

Assembly passes making it felony to threaten health workers

It would be a felony to threaten a health care worker or members of their family under a bill the Wisconsin Assembly has passed.

The proposal with bipartisan support was approved Wednesday and must also pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

The measure creates the new felony crime of battery against a person who is a health care provider.

The measure also makes it a felony to threaten a health care worker in their official capacity or in reaction to something that happened at a health care facility.

It also extends to family members of a health care provider.