Wisconsin Assembly passes three bills, including expanding gun rights

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly passed three bills revolving around expanding gun rights, tampering with vaccines and lowering the working age in the summer.

Below are the three bills that passed the Wisconsin Assembly:

Vaccine tampering bill

Intentionally damaging vaccines would be a felony in Wisconsin under a bill with bipartisan support that the state Assembly passed Thursday.

The measure comes in response to a pharmacist in a Milwaukee suburb spoiling more than 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021. He pleaded guilty to the federal charges and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Bill supporters say state law needs to be clarified because it doesn’t adequately address crimes related to tampering with vaccines and other medical products. The measure now heads to Gov. Tony Evers.

Lowering working age in summer

The Wisconsin Assembly has sent Gov. Tony Evers a bill that would allow teenagers to work longer hours during the busy summer tourism months.

The measure passed Thursday is backed by Republicans and the state’s hotel, restaurant and grocery industries, but opposed by Democrats and the Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

The state Senate passed it on a voice vote in October. Current law does not allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work later than 7 p.m. from after Labor Day until May 31 and no later than 9 p.m. over the summer.

The bill would allow employees under age 16 to work until 11 p.m. when they don’t have school the next day.

Expanding gun rights

The state Assembly has approved a package of Republican-authored bills that would dramatically expand gun rights in Wisconsin, even though Democratic Gov.

Tony Evers almost certainly will veto all of them. The proposals would allow people with concealed carry licenses to go armed on school grounds and in churches on private school grounds; lower the minimum age for obtaining a concealed carry license from 21 to 18; allow anyone with a concealed carry license from any state to go armed in Wisconsin.

The Assembly passed all four proposals on voice votes during a floor session Thursday. The bills now go to the Senate.