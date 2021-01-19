Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Vos limits interaction on Twitter

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is again limiting who can interact with him on social media two years after a federal judge found he had unconstitutionally blocked a liberal group from following him on Twitter.

The Republican Vos on Sunday criticized Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a pair of tweets.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that he limited replies to those tweets to only the 768 accounts he follows, leaving out his toughest critics.

Vos’s office did not respond to questions Tuesday about the tweets.

The ruling two years ago cost taxpayers $200,000 in legal bills for Vos and two other lawmakers.

