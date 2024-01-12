PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WFRV) – An AT&T employee in southwestern Wisconsin was arrested after she allegedly used a customer’s debit card to pay off debt, which reportedly included a citation.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was conducted after deputies received a report of financial fraud at an AT&T in Prairie du Chien on January 5.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Jessica Berntgen, a 31-year-old AT&T employee from Bagley, allegedly used a customer’s debit card without their permission to make purchases and pay off debt, including a citation in Grant County.

Berntgen was subsequently arrested and taken to the Crawford County Jail on a charge of Financial Transaction Card Crimes.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Grant County Clerk of Courts and AT&T.

No additional information was provided.