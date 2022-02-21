(WFRV) – Wisconsin deer hunters will be ‘forced to invade’ Canada to ‘restore liberty’, at least according to one candidate who is running for Attorney General.

Former member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, Adam Jarchow tweeted that Wisconsin deer hunters will be forced to invade Canada. The tweet is regarding the protests by truckers and others who are angry over Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions.

In full, the tweet says:

If Canadian politicians keep this crap up, the deer hunters in WI will be forced to invade to restore liberty. Don’t test us! Adam Jarchow – Feb. 18 9:24 p.m.

He previously represented District 28 while he was in office from 2015 to 2019. District 28 is in western Wisconsin at the border of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Jarchow said he raised $100,000 since he officially launched his campaign for attorney general back in Jan. That’s more than what his primary rival, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, raised all year in 2021.

The Republican primary is scheduled for Aug. 9, with the general election scheduled for Nov. 8.