Wisconsin authorities looking for sex offender that tampered with GPS, whereabouts unknown

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for assistance finding a man that was previously sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a child, and is currently wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

According to the Wausau Police Department, a warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Robert Johnson Jr.’s arrest. He reportedly tampered with his GPS and authorities do not know his whereabouts.

Johnson Jr. was previously sentenced to prison for first-degree sexual assault of a child. He reached his mandatory release date on Aug. 31, 2021.

Photo courtesy of Wausau Police Department

Since he was released, Johnson. Jr. lived in transitional housing close to the Marathon County Courthouse. He reportedly remained under the watch of local Sex Offender Agent Specialists.

Anyone who may have information of Johnson Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to call 715-261-7795.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.