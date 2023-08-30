BRIGHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southwestern Wisconsin had their hands full Monday night, arresting three individuals in the same area for operating while intoxicated.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information shortly before 10:30 p.m. on August 28 about a driver traveling the wrong way, along with a separate complaint of multiple intoxicated drivers on US Highway 18/151.

Deputies were sent to the area to attempt to stop the vehicles, and with the assistance of the Ridgeway Marshall, a car matching the complainant’s description was located and stopped in the Town of Ridgeway.

Authorities eventually arrested 29-year-old Einar V. Frimodt for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, his second offense. Additionally, Frimodt was cited for operating a motor vehicle after suspension.

Another Iowa County Sheriff’s deputy who was canvassing the area located two other vehicles parked on the side of US 18/151, matching the description from the second complaint.

The deputy went to make contact, and one of the vehicles allegedly fled the scene, nearly causing an accident with another vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was identified as 26-year-old Katrina Houtakker, who was also arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and cited for impeding traffic.

During the investigation, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office discovered the passenger in Houtakker’s car was the operator of the vehicle during the original traffic complaint. Houtakker’s passenger, identified as Stephanie Crowther, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, her first offense.

While transporting the individuals to the hospital for a legal blood draw, a vehicle was observed swerving all over the road. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver had been driving for too long and was falling asleep at the wheel.

“The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our partners, the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office and the Dodgeville Police Department, for their professional assistance in these cases,” added Sheriff Michael Peterson.

Peterson continued in a Facebook post to say that as we approach a busy holiday weekend, plan ahead if you plan on drinking by making sure you have a safe ride home that doesn’t put yourself or others at risk.

No additional details were provided.