GOTHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Crime in Gotham City is usually put down to rest by Batman, but deputies in western Wisconsin are looking to the public to help make an arrest.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in identifying an individual accused of committing a crime in Gotham, a census-designated place.

The individual is allegedly involved in a burglary of DJ’s, a small gas station within the community. The incident took place during the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The incident is still being investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, and those with information are encouraged to contact the agency at 608-647-2106. No further information was provided.