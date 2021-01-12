Wisconsin awarded $30 million federal grant for early care and education system

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin will receive $10 million a year for the next three years to assist with Wisconsin’s early care and education system.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that Wisconsin was awarded a Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Renewal, totaling $30 million over the next three years.

According to a release, Wisconsin previously received a $10 million PDG B-5 Planning Grant. That one-year funding helped the department gather information about Wisconsin’s early care and education system.

The PDG B-5 Renewal Grant is based on the strategic plan developed by DCF, the Department of Public Instruction, and other partners.

“As I’ve said before, Wisconsin’s success is directly aligned with the health of our early care and education system. The first five years are essential to the future success of our young learners, and we don’t get a do-over. The ongoing pandemic continues to sharpen our focus on our early care system and its the importance to our economy and society,” says Gov. Evers.

According to a release, the PDG B-5 Renewal will be provided in annual, $10 million allocations over the next three years. The grant will allow for the creation of a new Equity Advisory Council (EAC) focused on strengthening family and provider input to ensure Wisconsin’s early care and education system is more responsive to all children and families’ needs.

