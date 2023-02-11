MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect in a southern Wisconsin bank robbery case was taken into custody after hiding in a local shelter’s bathroom and spitting in an officer’s face.

According to the Madison Police Department, the apprehension happened on February 4 around 12:05 p.m. when a patrol officer spotted the suspect at a shelter and confronted him.

After being confronted, officers say that Richard Chapman ran and hid in the bathroom. While being taken into custody, Chapman allegedly spit in the officer’s face.

The release says that ‘several pieces of evidence’ was found that links Chapman to a bank robbery at Park Bank on East Main Street on February 3. Park Bank was robbed that Friday around 2:30 p.m.

During the alleged robbery, officers say a man slipped a teller a note indicating they had a weapon and demanded money but no weapon was ever displayed. The man ran from the scene with a ‘significant amount of cash.’

According to the release, Chapman was arrested for:

Discharging bodily fluids at a public worker

Resisting and obstructing

Possessing drug paraphernalia

While on a probation violation.

Additional charges related to the robbery case are likely, officers added.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was available.