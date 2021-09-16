Wisconsin-based businesses gift U.S. Army Veteran suffering from PTSD service dog named Willard

(WFRV) – A special gift from two local Wisconsin-based businesses has made life for a veteran suffering from PTSD a bit brighter and easier.

U.S. Army Veteran Andrew Sievila first joined the Army in 2004 as an infantryman. He then served in Iraq from 2006 to 2007 and was later commissioned as a second lieutenant. Sievila eventually switched careers in the military and became a scout platoon leader. Just a couple of years later, in 2015, Sievila was medically discharged from service and diagnosed with PTSD.

Since his departure from the U.S. Army, Sievila says his transition back into civilian life has been nothing short of difficult. He describes his transition further sharing that feelings of isolation and depression have created an increase in irritability and anger outbursts.

However, things might be looking up for Sievila.

Through the American Warrior Initiative, the Milwaukee Brewers and Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation have teamed up to donate a Golden Retriever service dog named Willard to Sievila as a way of helping him cope with the challenges he faces every day.

“Willard definitely brings up a lot of peace and joy to my life,” Sievila said. “He’s adorable and very friendly. He keeps me calm and the anger and the irritability that I was experiencing before just hasn’t been there like it used to be, and that brings me a lot of hope for the future. The bond that he and I have already started to develop has been wonderful.”