Wisconsin BBB, DFI warns businesses of mail asking for $72.50

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) and the Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin (BBB) are warning businesses of mail from “WI Certificate Service.”

According to officials, the solicitation looks like it is from the Secretary of State and is looking for a payment of $72.50 for a “Certificate of Status.” The DFI states that they are not sending these solicitations, and even if they were sending them the $72.50 exceeds the $10 fee the DFI normally charges to obtain an official certificate of status online.

On the mailing it reportedly has the following sentence, “WI Certificate Service is not affiliated with any government or state agency and this is a solicitation for your business.”

“These types of solicitations can mislead consumers into overpaying for documents that businesses can obtain from DFI directly,” says DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld.

The DFI and BBB also remind businesses to review all communications to make sure they are legitimate.

“Businesses need to closely examine all mailings or emails that appear to be a bill,” says Jim Temmer, BBB Serving Wisconsin CEO/president.

To avoid potentially falling victim to misleading communications the DFI and BBB gave the following recommendations:

Have a solid internal control process for paying invoices.

Train employees to follow internal processes.

Question any invoice that does not look familiar.

Any questions or concers the DFI recommends to call at 608-261-7577.