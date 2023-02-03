SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin.

According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a domestic dispute took place inside the beauty salon between a man and a woman who are both employed there.

The man allegedly fired shots at the woman and then attempted to shoot himself. However, Kenosha County deputies were able to respond to the scene quickly and take the man into custody.

Neither the man, woman, nor any of the customers at the LG Beauty Salon were injured in the incident. Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner expresses his gratitude toward his team.

“Our deputies did an excellent job in safely evacuating everyone within the business and taking the suspect into custody without incident,” explained Zoerner.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information surrounding the shooting is encouraged to contact the agency at (262) 605-5102.

No additional details were provided.