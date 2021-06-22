Wisconsin bills target milk, meat and dairy labeling

Jugs of McArthur Dairy milk, a Dean Foods brand, are shown at a grocery store, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Surfside, Fla. Dean Foods, America’s biggest milk processor, filed for bankruptcy Tuesday amid a steep, decades-long drop-off in U.S. milk consumption blamed on soda, juices and, more recently, nondairy substitutes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Food could not be labeled as meat, milk or dairy if they don’t contain those products under bills up for approval in the Wisconsin Assembly.

The “truth in labeling” measures up Tuesday are supported by the state’s agriculture and dairy industries as a way to combat what they say are misleading labels for products that don’t actually contain meat, milk or dairy.

The California-based Plant Based Foods Association opposes the bills, calling them a misguided attack on innovation and free speech rights to use words and phrases that consumers understand.  

Bill supporters say the measures will help protect Wisconsin’s agriculture economy, while also putting pressure on the federal government to take action.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

