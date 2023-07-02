DE PERE, Wis (WFRV) – Dozens of boaters are taking advantage of sunny skies. Jeff Kaland has been a boater for 12 years and says he uses the activity to bond with his family.



“We came out here to spend a little time with my daughter and my future son-in-law and to go boating on the Fox River,” said Kaland.



Boat traffic is expected to be hectic during the 4th of July, Kaland urges boaters to be considerate of fellow boaters.



“Head on a swivel, pay attention to what is around you abide by laws obviously, keep your speeds down. I am looking forward to interacting with other boaters as well,” explained Kaland.



According to the Department of Natural Resources, 2.5 Wisconsin residents participate in boating activities.