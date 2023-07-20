OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old boy was found dead in a quarry after fleeing police officers because of a speeding violation.

On Saturday, July 15, shortly after 2:00 a.m., an officer with the Oak Creek Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for speed on Pennsylvania Avenue and Drexel Avenue.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, one of the passengers fled on foot while the driver and two other passengers fled westbound on Drexel Avenue.

Officers pursued the vehicle but lost sight in West Drexel Avenue and Ikea Way when it turned into a commercial development area.

Oak Creek Police eventually found the vehicle driving down Drexel Avenue and reinitiated the pursuit. Officers followed the car into the City of Franklin with speeds reaching above 90 miles per hour.

The suspect vehicle reportedly hit a tire deflation device provided by the Franklin Police Department on 51st Street and Drexel Avenue. The pursuit continued briefly until the driver pulled over in the 7700 block of South 51st Street.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled west into a nearby field while the two remaining 18-year-old occupants were taken into custody on felony charges.

A Franklin police officer briefly pursued the driver on foot after he fled the vehicle and trespassed onto the property of a quarry in the area of the stop but called it off due to the dangerous terrain on the quarry property.

A perimeter was established, but nobody was able to locate the driver.

On Saturday evening, the Oak Creek Police Department was contacted by a family member who advised they believed their son had been involved in the incident and did not return home. He also allegedly had not been in contact with the family, which was reportedly unusual.

The 17-year-old was officially reported missing, and authorities began the search by the quarry, where his last known location was.

The search for the missing 17-year-old took several days, and on Wednesday, July 19, a Franklin Police Department drone located the driver dead inside the quarry.

Officers say they have not located the initial passenger that fled the initial stop on foot, and this incident remains under investigation.

