(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.

Without the help from the ‘Facebook sleuths’, authorities say the quick outcome would not have been possible. The original post said the buck was stolen right off their property.

The post also said it was the boy’s first buck. The full story was posted on YouTube. The identities(s) of those that were charged were not provided.

In the YouTube video that was posted by the boy’s mother, the guy reportedly confessed to taking the deer. He reportedly thought someone lost the deer while tracking it. He allegedly tagged the deer in his name and took it to a butcher to be processed.

The man did apparently apologize to those involved and said he would pay the butcher’s processing fee.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office mentioned the suspect(s) were charged with theft and trespassing.

